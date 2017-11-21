Clarence’s Drive-In to reopen; local business hosting fundraiser for employees

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A popular restaurant in Unicoi County that was destroyed by a fire last week will soon serve customers again.

One of the owners of Clarence’s Drive-In, Teresa Collins, said they leased a restaurant down the street where Clarence’s will re-open.

Clarence’s will set up shop in the former home of La Meza Mexican Restaurant at 3615 Unicoi Drive.

An opening date has not been set.

As employees of Clarence’s remain out of work, a local business will host a fundraiser to help them through the holiday season.

The Bramble in Erwin will hold a fundraiser raffle this Saturday.

Co-owner of The Bramble, Kristin Anders, said local businesses have donated items to be auctioned off.

“A spa package to the Carnegie donated, we’ve had rafting trips, we have lots and lots of gift certificates and gift baskets,” Anders said.

Cash and check donations will also be accepted during the event at Clinchfield Federal Credit Union.

The raffle fundraiser is Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Bramble.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.