Case of man accused of vehicular homicide, DUI headed to grand jury

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A grand jury will now hear the case of a man charged in connection with a fatal car crash.

Investigators charged Matthew Robinson with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after the October wreck on State Route 81 in Washington County, Tenn.

Emily Lipson, a passenger in Robinson’s car, died.

Robinson was taken to the hospital after the crash, but left before being discharged.

Investigators captured him a few days later.

Robinson returns to court on January 22.

