Carter Co. woman accused of killing 3-year-old son appointed public defender

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) –  A Carter County woman, who was indicted earlier this month for murder in the death of her 3-year-old son, was appointed a public defender on Monday.

Tabatha Sword appeared in Carter County Criminal Court on Monday.

She was indicted by a Carter County grand jury with first-degree murder in the May death of her son, whose body was found in a creek in Elizabethton.

A judge appointed her an attorney and set a next court date in her case for March 16, 2018.

