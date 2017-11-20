VIDEO: Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums has been reduced to rubble in downtown Atlanta.

The Georgia Dome was imploded with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Monday morning.

The dome was the former home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

It’s being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

4:30 a.m.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority says it should take 12 seconds for all the explosives to go off plus another 3 seconds for grandstands to be on the ground.

