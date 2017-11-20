Turkeys stay at Washington, D.C. hotel ahead of Presidential pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL/AP) – A pair of turkeys have a lot to be thankful for this year. The birds from western Minnesota will be pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

They are already in Washington D.C. staying at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, as per tradition.

Images of the birds in their room were posted on the official White House Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

The National Turkey Foundation is picking up the tab, by the way.

After the pardoning, the birds will join last year’s Turkey at Virginia Tech University to live out the rest of their lives.

The turkey pardon tradition started in 1947 during the Harry Truman administration. It then faded away.

President George H.W. Bush brought it back in 1989.

Trump will pardon the turkeys in a Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday.

The White House says the first family will also donate two packaged turkeys to the charity Martha’s Table in Washington. Trump is set to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Associated Press contributed to this report.