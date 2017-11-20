Tennessee HS students pack and deliver Thanksgiving boxes to families

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Students at Tennessee High School in Bristol packed more than 100 boxes to distribute to families just in time for Thanksgiving.

More than 45 students rolled up their sleeves to help pack the boxes and get them delivered Monday morning.

The boxes were filled with turkey, butter, eggs, milk – everything you need to make a Thanksgiving meal.

The food is delivered to families of students from elementary school through high school and organizers say there’s enough food in the boxes to get them through the entire Thanksgiving break.

“They’re not only getting fed on Thanksgiving but throughout the break because a lot of the students we have will need that food for the break,” said teacher Kim Bright.

The school has been packing and delivering Thanksgiving boxes for 46 years.

