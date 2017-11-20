Sullivan Co. Commission votes to dissolve partnership with SBK shelter

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Commissioners voted to dissolve their partnership with SBK Animal Shelter.

That vote came after several volunteers spoke up during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying they want to be involved with the process moving forward.

The county’s decision means that after years of working together, Kingsport and Sullivan County’s animal shelter will operate separately.

PETWorks President Tom Parham said the City of Kingsport still has to vote on the separation.

The decision will become final by the end of the year.

