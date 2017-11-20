StormTeam 11 Starwatch: Monday November 20th – Sunday November 26th 2017

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the first edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, November 20th 2017:

Tonight you can see Saturn and the moon, but you must look after sunset! The planet and the moon will be only three degrees apart. Mercury will also be located in the lower right corner if you are looking to the southwest. Using binoculars might help you see this cool sight!

Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

The above image shows the sky 30 minutes after sunset. The moon will be a very thin crescent and will be only 13 degrees above the horizon.

Sunday, November 26th 2017:

Two cool events happening tonight!

Tonight is the first quarter moon. Depending on our cloud cover you will be able to see the half of the moon facing us.

A first quarter moon looks like this:

First Quarter Moon

Image Courtesy of: https://moon.nasa.gov/

The last first quarter moon was on October 27th, 2017.

Additionally, tonight the moon will be approximately 2.5 degrees away from Neptune. In order to see this, you should use binoculars. It will be important that you keep your binoculars steady because Neptune will look like a faint blue dot, about 5 times the Moon’s width away. Also make sure that you don’t get Neptune and the reddish star above it confused. The star above it is Lambda Aquarius, which will appear 40X brighter than Neptune.

Neptune will be occulted, or covered, by the moon if you were to view it from Antarctica!

Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information. Additionally, the following sites have been used:

https://moon.nasa.gov

http://aa.usno.navy.mil/cgi-bin/aa_phases.pl?year=2017&month=10&day=20&nump=50&format=p