Sevier County Wildfires: Lessons Learned

An extensive after-action review completed by the Interior Department found that, while no wrongdoing was found by Great Smoky Mountains National Park crews, there were “weaknesses in the park’s response.”

The park is now embarking on a $2.5 million effort to replace park communications to allow officials to not only more effectively communicate within the park, but also speak to emergency responders outside of park boundaries. At the time of the fires, the park couldn’t communicate with the city and vice-versa.

“We did assign some of our ground folks to ride around together and make decisions, but that’s not the most effective way you do that under these kind of dark conditions,” said Cassius Cash, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park superintendent.

Some questioned why the park didn’t fight the Chimney Tops fire, where the wildfires began, more aggressively.

“I’m sure if you’ve been to Chimney Tops, it’s a very, very steep, rocky, area,” said Cash. “Based on that and not putting firefighters at great risk… we chose the indirect attack… because the fire was backing down that ridge top and that would’ve allowed us to more effectively get to be more aggressive toward it, but also do it in a safe and effective manner.”

“There’s been some days where I’ve been brought to tears. When the rangers, as they were getting people evacuated along the spur to get out because if you remember, there were a lot of trees coming down on the spur and people couldn’t get out to get to Pigeon Forge,” Cash said. “And so when you hear about rangers changing a person’s tire that was on flat in the middle of that firestorm, or when you hear about a ranger that was hit across the head and knocked unconscious, regained consciousness, and started back to doing his job, I, personally, can’t tip my hat enough to the heroism that was displayed by the men and women of the county, the city and the park.

Cash said there were still lessons learned from the way the fire was handled, but added that every fire is different.

“Each fire is like a fingerprint,” he said. “Based on the terrain, wind and origin of it, we’ll have to look at that — every time we’ll look at it differently.”

Cash says park rangers are also developing a fire prevention plan — including working with owners of land that borders the park — to reduce the amount of fuel and debris in the area. This would include performing controlled burns, as well as manually going in and removing downed trees.