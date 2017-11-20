Pound, VA police seek suspect after meth “cook bottles” found

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Police in Pound, VA say they need the public’s help in finding a man they said is connected to a methamphetamine operation.

Investigators said over the weekend they found the evidence of meth manufacture at a home located in the 11000 block of Old Mill Village Road.

Investigators said they found 21 methamphetamine cook bottles over the embankment at the home.

Joey H. Large, age 35, is wanted on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursors, and keeping a common nuisance.

Pound police said Virginia State Police and Pound Fire Department assisted them in removing the meth lab dumpsite and securing the area.

Police say if you have any information on the whereabouts of Large to please call police chief Tony Baker at 276–298-7020 or call Wise Couty Dispatch at 276-328-3756 or call 911.