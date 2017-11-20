(WASHINGTON CO.) The ink was flowing this afternoon at David Crockett high school where Breanna Roy signed a national letter of intent with the UT-Martin cross country and track team.
The 4 time state champion had a personnel best 18:21 in cross country and 5:05 in the 1600 meters.
Pioneers Roy signs with UT Martin cross country and track
