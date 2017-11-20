Medal of Honor recipient holds question and answer session in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A recipient of the Medal of Honor addressed veterans and city leaders in Kingsport on Monday.

Sammy L. Davis, known as the ‘Real Forrest Gump’ shared his story and answered questions at a luncheon in The Press Room in Food City on Clinchfield Street.

Davis was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and received the Medal of Honor for his heroism and bravery in the Vietnam War.

He said the parts in the movie ‘Forrest Gump’ that touched on the military were based on his life, but the rest of the movie was only lightly based on his life.

“I swam across the river and brought three of my brothers back. In the movie they stopped at the river, but I actually went across the river,” Sgt. Davis said.

He even took his Medal of Honor off and passed it around the room for everyone to see.

