Man shot, killed in Clarksville; Investigation underway

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in his 20s was shot to death Monday afternoon in Clarksville.

Police say they responded to a home on Mitchell Street just after 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding someone who’d been shot.

When officers arrived, the victim was reportedly on the front porch and had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

The man was taken to Tennova Healthcare in “extremely critical condition,” police said. He died soon after.

Investigators are canvassing the area for any possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cunningham, 931-648-0656, ext 5196, the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s