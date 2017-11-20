Man shot, killed in Clarksville; Investigation underway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in his 20s was shot to death Monday afternoon in Clarksville.

Police say they responded to a home on Mitchell Street just after 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding someone who’d been shot.

When officers arrived, the victim was reportedly on the front porch and had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to Tennova Healthcare in “extremely critical condition,” police said. He died soon after.

Investigators are canvassing the area for any possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cunningham, 931-648-0656, ext 5196, the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.