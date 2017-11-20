Low-Carb Icebox Pumpkin Cheesecake Dessert as seen on News Channel 11 at Noon

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)

1 – 8 ounce package low-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

2 Tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup Splenda blend sugar substitute

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 – 8 ounce containers of frozen whipped topping (thawed)

1 box graham crackers

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

Instructions:

Blend cream cheese and Splenda using mixer. Then, add canned pumpkin puree and continue blending until smooth.

Add vanilla and pumpkin pie spice.

Fold in 1/2 of whipped topping

Using a 9×13 pan, layer graham crackers in bottom of the pan. Layer 1/3 of pumpkin mix on top.

Repeat ending with pumpkin puree on last layer.

Decorate top using other half of whipped topping as desired.

Sprinkle with dusting of pumpkin pie spice and chopped pecans.

Nutrition facts :

15 servings

Amount per serving:

148.5 calories
7g fat
3.9g saturated fat
0.3g polyunsaturated fat
1.7g monounsaturated fat
9mg cholesterol
144.7mg sodium
73.3mg potassium
18.5g total carbohydrate
2g dietary fiber
5.6g sugars
3.4g protein

Recipe provided by Carol Carter, RD from Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s