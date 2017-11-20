Low-Carb Icebox Pumpkin Cheesecake Dessert as seen on News Channel 11 at Noon

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)

1 – 8 ounce package low-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

2 Tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup Splenda blend sugar substitute

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 – 8 ounce containers of frozen whipped topping (thawed)

1 box graham crackers

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

Instructions:

Blend cream cheese and Splenda using mixer. Then, add canned pumpkin puree and continue blending until smooth.

Add vanilla and pumpkin pie spice.

Fold in 1/2 of whipped topping

Using a 9×13 pan, layer graham crackers in bottom of the pan. Layer 1/3 of pumpkin mix on top.

Repeat ending with pumpkin puree on last layer.

Decorate top using other half of whipped topping as desired.

Sprinkle with dusting of pumpkin pie spice and chopped pecans.

Nutrition facts :

15 servings

Amount per serving:

148.5 calories

7g fat

3.9g saturated fat

0.3g polyunsaturated fat

1.7g monounsaturated fat

9mg cholesterol

144.7mg sodium

73.3mg potassium

18.5g total carbohydrate

2g dietary fiber

5.6g sugars

3.4g protein

Recipe provided by Carol Carter, RD from Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers