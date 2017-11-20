Hot Cheetos, onion rings give new twist to Thanksgiving turkey recipe

WATE Staff Published:
Hot Turkey (Photo: Reynolds)

(WATE) — If you are looking for a new recipe to try this Thanksgiving, Reynolds has some ideas. The company shared recipes to add a twist to the classic Turkey recipe.

From hot turkey to ranch to onion flavored, there are recipes for the most courageous dinner guests.

Ranch Flavored Turkey (Photo: Reynolds)

 

Reynolds suggests using ingredients that you can find in the snack food aisle…

The hot turkey features Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to give it a kick and red coloring.

The ranch-flavored recipe includes corn chips.

If you are a fan of onion rings, the onion-flavored turkey may be the way to go.

For recipes, visit Reynolds’ website.

Onion Flavored Turkey (Photo: Reynolds)

