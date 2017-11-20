Harrison Ford comes to the rescue after car accident

By Published: Updated:
Harrison Ford
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, actor Harrison Ford poses for photographers during the photo call for 'Blade Runner 2049' in London. Police tell the Ventura County, Calif. Star newspaper that Ford and others helped a woman involved in an accident on Nov. 19, 2017, out of her car before first responders arrived. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) – Harrison Ford came to the real-life rescue of a woman who was involved in a car accident north of Los Angeles.

Santa Paula, California, police tell the Ventura County Star that the actor and a friend were in the area when a car rolled off a highway in the small town Sunday around noon. Senior Officer Matt Alonzo says Ford and the friend came to the driver’s aide and acted as good Samaritans. He says Ford and other people on scene were able to help the woman out of the car. She suffered minor injuries.

TMZ published pictures Sunday of Ford standing by the car on the side of a hill and talking with police.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s