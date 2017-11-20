Gray woman turns self in after indictment over misusing funds from parents’ accounts

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Gray woman following an investigation into the misuse of funds from her parents’ bank accounts.

According to a WCSO news release, the sheriff’s office and Adult Protective Services found through a joint investigation that Marion Gail Reeves, 59, — her parents’ power of attorney — had been misappropriating money from her parents’ accounts for personal reasons.

Reeves reportedly admitted to using the funds for reasons other than for her parents’ benefit, which included buying lottery tickets and paying another person’s courts fines.

According to the release, Reeves also admitted that the funds were also being used to pay another family member’s rent.

The sheriff’s office said Reeves’ actions led to the depletion of available funds in the accounts, which led to the victim’s house payment not being made for several months, placing the home at risk for being foreclosed.

A Washington County Grand Jury this month indicted Reeves on two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person over $2,500.

Reeves reportedly turned herself in at the Washington County Detention Center, where she has since been released on $20,000 bond. She has also been scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court for her arraignment.

