Frame complete for new Unicoi County Hospital

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Today marked a milestone for the new Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

Construction crews placed the final steel beam on the frame of the future hospital.

Board members, current and previous hospital staff and the public watched as the beam was lifted by a crane and lowed into place.

Staff and board members of the current hospital were invited put their stamp on the new facility in the form of signing their names to the beam before it was lifted into place.

Administrator for the hospital, Eric Carroll said, “It’s going to show that we are ready to move forward and move into this new building and continue the great work that we do today.”

“It’s a chance symbolically for the people that have already made their mark on the current facility to really put their mark on this new facility,” Carroll said.

The hospital is still on schedule to be completed by fall 2018.

