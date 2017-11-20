AAA expects 50 million Americans to travel over Thanksgiving

(AP) – If you’re traveling over Thanksgiving, you’ll have even more company than last year.

AAA predicts that 50.9 million Americans will travel over the holiday, a 3.3 percent increase over 2016. The auto club credits a growing economy and low unemployment for putting people in the traveling mood.

More than 45 million will travel by car between next Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the auto club said Thursday.

AAA says about 4 million will fly, a 5 percent increase.

AAA and research firm IHS Markit base their forecast on recent and predicted growth in the economy, consumer spending, household wealth and other measures.

Road trips will cost more, however. The national average for a gallon of regular is $2.56, up from $2.16 a year ago.

