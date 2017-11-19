VSP: Gate City man dies after motorcycle goes over embankment, hits a tree

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- VSP troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night.

According to officials with the Virginia State Police, a motorcycle was traveling on Route 613 in Scott County, not far from Route 682 when it ran off the road, and went over an embankment.

Troopers then say the motorcycle hit a tree on the other side of the embankment.

VSP identified the driver of that motorcycle as 42-year-old Steven DePriest of Gate City.

Officials said DePriest was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He died at the scene.

While the crash happened on Friday around 9p.m., troopers said it wasn’t discovered until around 10a.m. the next morning.

That crash is still under investigation.