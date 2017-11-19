Online registration for 12th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot closes at midnight

Related Coverage 12th annual Turkey Trot kicks off with mascot race at Cherokee Elem.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- We are now just days away from the 12th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot in downtown Johnson City.

While Sunday at midnight is your last chance to register online, there are late registration times scheduled for this upcoming week.

Starting Tuesday morning at the Memorial Park Community center there will be late registration and packet pick up for the race.

People can stop by both Tuesday and Wednesday from 10a.m. to 8p.m.

The Turkey Trot is set for Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

News Channel 11 is a proud sponsor of the Turkey Trot, and News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will emcee the pre-race show this year.

For more information on how you can sign up just visit, visit http://www.jcturkeytrot.com.