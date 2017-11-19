Man shot at a home in Piney Flats Sunday, TBI investigating

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a shooting at a home in Piney Flats.

According to TBI Spokesperson, Leslie Earhart, Sullivan County deputies responded to a home on the 400 block of Beck Drive in Piney Flats just before 1:30p.m.

The 9-1-1 call came into authorities as a reported domestic incident that resulted in a shooting.

When deputies arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wound. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

TBI special agents are investigating at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

No further information about that shooting was available as of Sunday evening.

