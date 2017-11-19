Man killed after being struck by Amtrak train in Richmond, VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are on the scene after a southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a man in South Richmond.

It happened between Broad Rock Road and Hull Street. Police found the body at around 5:50 p.m.

The Amtrak train was stopped with passengers on board. The train is in the middle of Broad Rock Road, and traffic is being diverted.

Amtrak officials tell 8News it was an auto train going from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida. Amtrak will work with Richmond Police to determine who will continue the investigation.

Amtrak says there were no injuries to any crew or passengers. Two other trains have been delayed so far because of the crash.

The train got moving again around 8:45 p.m. It’s operating under a 2 hour and 45 minute delay.

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about this death.