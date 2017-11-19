Mall at Johnson City holds 2nd annual Christmas tree lighting Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday evening the Mall at Johnson City kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting.

The 2nd annual community Christmas tree lighting was held in the mall’s parking lot.

The official tree lighting was at 6p.m., but before that there was plenty of entertainment for the family.

Along with music, and inflatables there were also food trucks on hand for the festivities.

This weekend also marked the start of the season where Santa will be inside the mall in order to hear your Christmas wishes.