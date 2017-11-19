JCPD: Three charged in robbery, assault investigation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Three people are facing charges after they reportedly robbed and beat a woman, according to police.

Johnson City Police arrested Dusty Miller, Cameron Boyd and Holly Ashby on Saturday.

Investigators said the trio repeatedly beat and kicked a female acquaintance of theirs, before robbing her. They also reportedly threatened the woman with a gun and forced her to take her clothes off to prevent her from leaving.

According to police, the trio then stole cash and medications from the victim.

Police said the victim suffered significant head and facial trauma and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Miller, Boyd and Ashby are each charged with aggravated robbery and false imprisonment.

They were taken to the Washington County Detention Center on $51,000 bond. They are set to be in court Monday morning.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.