ETSU volleyball tops Wofford to win SoCon Championship

By Published:

CULLOWHEE, NC-Playing in its first Southern Conference Championship final since 1995, the second-seeded ETSU Bucs swept No. 4 Wofford 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 26-24) on Sunday afternoon inside the Ramsey Center to clinch the 2017 Southern Conference volleyball title and earn an automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship. The SoCon title is the third in program history and first for the Bucs since 1992. The championship is the second for 15-year head coach Lindsey Devine, who guided the Bucs to the Atlantic Sun tournament championship in 2012. The Bucs swept all three of their games in the tournament.

