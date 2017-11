NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country legend Mel Tillis died Sunday, according to his family.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member was 85 years old.

Lonnie Melvin “Mel” Tillis had recorded songs since the late 1950s, his biggest success occurred in the 1970s, with a long list of Top 10 hits.

