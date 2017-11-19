AMAs reflect year in pop music, where male acts dominated

(AP)- The performers at the 2017 American Music Awards are evenly split between men and women, but the nominees? Not so much.

In categories like artist of the year and favorite pop/rock album, where men and women compete, no female acts are in contention. Other categories where male acts dominate include tour and video of the year, among others.

Halsey is the only female nominated for favorite pop/rock song and collaboration of the year. Julia Michaels is the only woman up for new artist of the year.

Sunday’s AMAs are a reflection of the year in pop music. No woman hit the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 2017 until Taylor Swift and Cardi B did so in September.

Bruno Mars is the top contender at the AMAs.

