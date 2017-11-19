35th annual Arby’s Classic bracket set

BRISTOL, VA- Seven local basketball coaches headed to Arby’s in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday afternoon for the Arby’s Classic bracket drawing. The 35th annual classic at Tennessee High kicks off on December 26th.

It’s a big honor for teams to take part in the tournament and fans will get to see a few new local coaches on the sidelines.

One of those will be Eastside’s Patrick Damron, as the Spartans are making their first appearance in the event.

“We’re just thrilled to be a part of this tournament,” said Damron. “I think anyone from Southwest Virginia watches this tournament from afar and it’s kind of a privilege for us to be a part of it. My kids are excited, we’re excited, our community is very excited.”

Dobyns-Bennett’s new head coach, Chris Poore, went to the tournament in the past with Jefferson County, but will lead the Indians into the Classic this season.

“I’ve been to this tournament just the one time as a coach,” said Poore. “Played in it once as a player and I know the experience that the kids get from these tournaments is irreplaceable. It’s a great environment. I look for the first game to be a lot of fun.”

Eastside opens the tournament in a play-in game against Tabernacle at 1 p.m. on December 26th. Greeneville will take the floor next in the following play-in game, facing Bearden at 2:30 p.m.

The rest of the local first round matchups on December 26th:

Science Hill vs Columbia, GA, 4 p.m.

Gate City vs North Mecklenburg, NC, 7 p.m.

Tennessee High vs Landstown, VA, 8:30 p.m.

First round matchups on December 27th:

Dobyns-Bennett vs Mater Academy, FL, 5:30 p.m.

Sullivan East vs Lakota East, OH, 7 p.m.