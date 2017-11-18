Troopers make arrest after chase reaches speeds of 130 mph

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) – A Richmond man has been arrested after police say he approached 130 mph (209 km/h) on a Virginia highway trying to elude a state trooper.

Virginia State Police say the trooper attempted to pull over 33-year-old Derrell Keith Williams on eastbound Interstate-64 in New Kent County about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after seeing him swerve across the center line.

When troopers activated their siren, they say Williams sped off in a black Lincoln, accelerating to 130 mph and turning off his headlights.

Police say he almost hit one car before getting out of his car and running off. He left the car in drive and forced it into an embankment.

Police caught up with Williams on foot and say he had cocaine in his possession and a handgun in the car.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)