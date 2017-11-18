Train derailment reported in Appalachia, VA

APPALACHIA, VA (WJHL)- The Appalachia Fire Department posted a public emergency notification on their Facebook page late Saturday night about a major train derailment that happened in the Imboden community of Appalachia.

According to the post the Exeter Rd. crossing was completely blocked along with access to the Imboden communities.

When we spoke with manager of public relations for Norfolk Southern, John Glass, over the phone Saturday night he confirmed a coal train derailed around 8:40p.m.

At that time he was not sure just how many cars had derailed.

Glass said no injuries were initially reported.

Virginia State Police also confirmed via e-mail they were on scene assisting.

