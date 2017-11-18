NC college student found dead at campus basketball courts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A UNC Greensboro student was found dead Friday morning at the basketball courts located on campus.

The University sent a message to students about the student’s death. UNCG staff found the student on the courts near Aycock Street and performed CPR.

Greensboro police are investigating, but say at this time it does not appear to be a crime.

The University sent the following message out to students:

“We are sending this message to our UNCG community to confirm that a student at UNC Greensboro was discovered unresponsive by UNCG facilities staff early this morning at the basketball courts located on campus near Aycock Street.

“The staff immediately contacted police and EMS. After administering CPR and other measures, EMS determined the student was deceased. Greensboro police are leading the investigation with the support of UNCG Police. At this time there are no indications of criminal activity. The investigation is ongoing. We have no further information to report at this time.

“Our highest priority is supporting the student’s family and providing resources to anyone – students, faculty and staff – who needs help. Please know that the staff at the UNCG Counseling Center is available to offer support during this time.”