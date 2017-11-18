Johnson City’s first and only makerspace opens it’s doors

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A unique business opened it’s door to the public Saturday. Skillville is Johnson City’s only makerspace.

The community shop will offer membership that allows customers to use shop, tools and equipment on daily, weekly or monthly basis.

It will also offer classes with instructors from woodwork to metalwork.

Co-Owner of Skillville Seth Thomas said he wants to make an impact on the community with this shop.

“I think by opening a space where we can share that knowledge instead of keeping it to ourselves is really where you create change in the next generation,” Thomas said. “You allow them to take these skills and do what they want to, create their own vision, create their own art.”

The shop is located off West Market Street. If you would like to learn more you can visit their website at skillevillejc.com.

