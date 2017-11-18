Johnson City man wanted in shooting investigation turns self in

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City man who was considered a suspect in a shooting investigation contacted police Saturday to turn himself in.

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Seminole Dr. on Friday, and discovered a person had been shot in the arm by someone they knew.

While the victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officers continued their investigation.

20-year-old Brennan Hunt was considered a primary suspect by police, and Saturday contacted authorities wanting to turn himself in.

Hunt was arrested and is now charged with attempted second degree murder.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.