Johnson City man wanted in shooting investigation turns self in

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City man who was considered a suspect in a shooting investigation contacted police Saturday to turn himself in.
According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Seminole Dr. on Friday, and discovered a person had been shot in the arm by someone they knew.
While the victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officers continued their investigation.
20-year-old Brennan Hunt was considered a primary suspect by police, and Saturday contacted authorities wanting to turn himself in.
Hunt was arrested and is now charged with attempted second degree murder.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond.