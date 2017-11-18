High winds, possible tornadoes damage buildings in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A strong storm system barreled across Middle Tennessee early Saturday evening. There were two unconfirmed reports of possible tornadoes in Wilson and Trousdale Counties.

Winds gusting as high as 50 m.p.h brought down trees and power lines in a few areas.

Reports of a structure fire sent crews rushing to the Gladeville area of Rutherford County near the Wilson County line. Instead of a fire they found extensive damage to the Glade Church on Stewarts Ferry Pike, which was surrounded by debris and bricks that got blown off the exterior of the building.

Seven to nine homes were damaged near Couchville Pike, according to Chief Larry Farley of the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Service. Farley said crews were on the scene going house to house to make sure nobody was hurt or trapped.

Chief Farley said a preliminary assessment had been completed and there are no known injuries. Damage to buildings in the area appeared to be the result of falling trees and utility poles.

Power poles were knocked down across Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson Counties, where spotty power outages were reported by Middle Tennessee Electric. Power crews were working on restoring power, while road crews were trying to clear debris to get the roads back open in Gladeville.

The worst impact from the storm in Davidson County appeared to be power outages. During the height of the storm around 6 p.m. nearly 6,000 Nashville Electric customers were without power in Antioch, Silvan Park and Joelton.