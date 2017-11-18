Greeneville looks for public input on downtown revitalization plans

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A historic East Tennessee town could soon get a facelift.

Greeneville, Tenn. just got a $30,000 grant to re-think the downtown district.

Tuesday night, they held a public meeting to hear from the public on what they want to see downtown, alongside city hired contractors,

“This is a first opportunity for them to get feedback from the public,” Greeneville Planning Director, Logan Engle said.

The town hired Toole Design Group to collect input and suggestions, to then draw up a plan for what the downtown district could look like.

Citizens got the chance to write down what they like about downtown and what they didn’t like. On the dislike list, we saw complaints about lack of parking and public restrooms. On the like list, we saw people wrote that they enjoy the historic Capitol Theater and architecture downtown.

“Parking options for downtown Greeneville, future green space, this is really about public space so we’re talking about streetscapes, landscapes, sidewalks, street aesthetics and also a little bit about street design,” Engle said.

Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels says the opportunities in Greeneville are endless.

“We want to cultivate those ideas that people have you know you hear it all the time, I’d like to have this I’d like to have this or I’d like to have that well what we’re going to try and do is make it possible,” Daniels said.

It was a night for people to put their ideas to paper and talk with consultants and city leaders on what their town could soon look like.

“We really want to see downtown Greeneville alive even more then it is today, which is really the end goal of this,” Engle said.

The consulting firm will meet with town and county leaders over the next few days as well as the public to draft a design plan by next month. The town hopes to have a concrete plan by spring or early summer of next year.

