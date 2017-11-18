Goal-line stand gives Virginia Tech a thrilling win over Pitt

BLACKSBURG, VA-Virginia Tech receiver Cam Phillips hauled in the game-winning touchdown and the defense had a goal-line stand in the final seconds to carry the Hokies to a 20-14 victory over Pittsburgh in an ACC game played Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium.

With the win, Tech snapped a two-game losing streak, moving to 8-3 on the season and 4-3 in the ACC. The Hokies also beat the Panthers for the second straight year and for the third time in the past five meetings. Pittsburgh fell to 4-7 overall, 2-5 in the ACC.

Phillips broke the school record for career receiving yardage when he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Jackson with 6:23 remaining. The Hokies went for two points and converted, but a penalty wiped it out, and the subsequent extra point gave them the 20-14 advantage.

On Pittsburgh’s final drive of the game, it converted on fourth-and-4 when quarterback Kenny Pickett hit Jester Weah, who broke a tackle and raced to the Tech 1 before Tech’s Reggie Floyd got him to the ground. That play set up a goal-line stand in which the Panthers couldn’t get the ball in the end zone on four attempts. On the final play of the game, Floyd and Khalil Ladler tackled Pittsburgh tailback Darrin Hall for a 3-yard loss, setting off a wild celebration.

Phillips paced the Hokies with eight catches for 117 yards and the score. Josh Jackson completed just 17 of 37 for 218 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The Hokies finished with 375 yards of offense.

Coming on in place of starter Ben DiNucci, Pickett completed 15 of 23 for 242 yards and one interception.

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics