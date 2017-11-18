GAMEDAY FORECAST: Rain, gusty winds expected as Vols host Tigers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It looks to be a wet one Saturday evening as the Tennessee Volunteers play host to the LSU Tigers at Neyland Stadium.

Saturday starts out very mild with increasing clouds and high temperatures jumping into the 60s by the afternoon. Morning and early afternoon tailgating will will be mild and mainly dry, but increasing wind will be blowing your tailgating supplies around.

By 3 p.m., expect mild temperatures and random showers moving along the plateau and down into the valley toward Neyland Stadium. Scattered showers are possible at kickoff, with rain increasing as the game moves toward halftime.

The second half looks a little wetter and wind gusts will cause problems as well — some gusts over 35 miles per hour are possible. As the cold front pushes through the area, gusty wind will cause temperatures to drop from the 50s through the 40s during or close to the second half. There is also the chance for possible isolated lighting

Kick off is slated for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.