Firefighters battle barn fire in Hampton Saturday

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Several fire departments were called to a report of a barn fire Saturday evening in Hampton on Albs Road.

Our reporter on scene said part of Gap Creek Road, near Albs road is blocked off as firefighters continue to work to put out the fire.

Crews were also reportedly removing burned hay bales from the barn with a tractor around 5:30 Saturday evening.

Assistant Chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, Chris Issacs, said there were 200 bales of hay inside the barn and that “they are having to take the bales out and then extinguish them once they are out of the barn.”

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Carter County Rescue Squad, and several local volunteer fire departments were called to the scene.

We will continue to follow this developing story as more information comes into our newsroom.