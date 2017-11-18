Families gather in Jonesborough to celebrate National Adoption Day

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- It was a day families across the nation celebrated Saturday and right here in our region dozens of families also took part in National Adoption Day.

Families gathered at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough for the event, which had a total of 15 children who were officially adopted at Saturday’s ceremony.

Michelle Oliver said it hasn’t been an easy ride on the road to officially adopt her three foster kids.

“I teared up inside,” Oliver said. “It’s just a wonderful feeling, knowing they will be there forever and we will be there for them.”

On Saturday Oliver said she celebrated National Adoption Day with “Team Oliver,” her family that increased by three. She said after two years of fostering her three kids, it was like they were already apart of the family.

“It started out a little awkward at first, but they are children you love them, you adore them and you try everything in the world to make them feel at home,” Oliver said.

Oliver said it’s a day “Team Oliver” will forever cherish.

