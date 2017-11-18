East Tennessee teen mom charged with infant son’s death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police say a three-month-old baby whose mother dangled him over a balcony at apartment complex in Knoxville died from his injuries. His mother, 19-year-old Tierra Patrice Williamson now faces first degree murder charges in his death.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex at 1100 Lula Powell Drive. A 911 caller said the woman was threatening to drop the child, Adrian Prince Howell, Jr. from a third-floor balcony. When police arrived, they found the injured child inside the apartment. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the cause of death was blunt force trama to the head.

Williamson is still being treated at the hospital under guard. Once she is released from the hospital, she will be taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Center where she will be hold on $100,000 bond.