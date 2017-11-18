Dozens run in 37th annual YWCA Turkey Trot 5K in Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of women in the Bristol, Tenn. community hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 37th annual Turkey Trot 5K race.

The event was hosted by the Young Women’s Christian Association of Bristol, or YWCA.

Over 170 women ran in this year’s race.

The money raised goes towards YWCA programs.

“We are able to offer women resources, even if it’s health and wellness, health and safety, self-defense classes, free classes, a lot of resources women wouldn’t normally have access to,” Director of Women’s Health and Safety, Felicia Simpson said.

We spoke with the first place runner in the 50+ group as well as the first place runner in the 21+ group, they are mother daughter.

“I’m not sure there are a lot of people who can say their grandma beats them at 5Ks, it’s really great I’m able to be so close to these ladies,” Jessi Wood said.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.