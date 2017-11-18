Bucs drop season finale to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN- On a blustery day when offensive yards and points were at a premium, one mistake by the ETSU special teams proved the difference between a win and a loss for the Buccaneers against their Southern Conference rivals.

Chattanooga’s Marshall Cooper blocked an ETSU punt early in the second half, setting up the Mocs at the Buccaneers’ 27-yard line and leading to the eventual winning touchdown score, as UTC bested ETSU 10-7 in the season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium.

With the loss, the Bucs finished the year at 4-7 overall, 2-6 in SoCon play, while the Mocs ended the 2017-18 season with a record of 3-8, 3-5.

For the day, the Bucs managed just 116 yards of total offense. Even so, the ETSU defensive unit gave the team a chance, holding UTC to just 238 yards itself and even getting the ball back to the Bucs’ offense for one last drive with just under two minutes left in the game. Unfortunately for the Bucs, there was no magical comeback on this day, as the Mocs’ defense stopped the final ETSU drive from even crossing midfield.

While there were no offensive stars for the Bucs on this day, redshirt junior linebacker Dylan Weigel (Pickerington, Ohio) led the defense with 12 tackles (three tackles for loss). In addition, ETSU had four sacks in the contest by four different players, including redshirt freshman linebacker Blake Bockrath (Loveland, Ohio), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.), redshirt junior linebacker Trey Quillin (New Albany, Ohio) and freshman linebacker Zack Yancey (Opelika, Ala.).

The Chattanooga defense had just one sack, but did have 12 quarterback hurries on the day, often knocking ETSU junior quarterback Austin Herink (Cleveland) to the ground. On the ground, the Bucs managed just 24 yards on 20 carries, while Herink finished 13-of-37 for 92 yards.

