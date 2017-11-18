Bristol celebrates America Recycles Day

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The Bristol Chamber of Commerce participated in the nationally recognized America Recycles Day, Saturday morning.

Dozens came out to have unwanted documents shredded and recycled at the event at Devault Field. People could also have tires and electronics safely recycled.

Organizers tell us the Bristol Chamber of Commerce has recognized this day for decades.

“We don’t want to put a burden on our landfills and also people just want to clean up their houses and not have all of these things stockpiled,” Senior Vice President of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Amy Shuttle said.

The event was all free.

Bristol will participate in the Great American Clean Up coming up in May of next year.

