75th annual Santa Train travels from KY to TN Saturday

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Christmas may still be weeks away, but Santa made some early stops for kids across our region.

The 75th annual Santa Train got an early morning start in Pikeville, Kentucky and made it’s way through several towns in Appalachia before coming to the final stop Saturday afternoon in Kingsport.

Ricky Skaggs was the special guest on this year’s Santa Train.

The train made a total of 14 stops speading Christmas cheer as Santa’s helpers handed out clothes, food, candy, toys, and gifts to people along the way.

News Channel 11’s Elizabeth Kuebel and photographer Chris Greer were on board for the ride and will have a full report on WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities at 11p.m. Saturday.

