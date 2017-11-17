TV’s ‘Nashville’ to end its run after upcoming sixth season

NEW YORK (AP) — The country music series “Nashville” will return for its sixth and final season in January, ending a show that had to handle the jump to another network and the loss of a key star.

Cancelled by ABC after four seasons, “Nashville” jumped to CMT but creators are now pulling the plug after more than 120 episodes, citing “creative” reasons.

The show starring Hayden Panettiere has produced hits on the Billboard country charts, spawned U.S. tours and earned Connie Britton both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Britton’s character was killed off in season five.

The final 16-episode season of “Nashville” premieres Jan. 4 and will air in two chunks, with the finale coming this summer. Episodes also stream on Hulu the day after they air on CMT.