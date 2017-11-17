Sullivan South Spanish teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan South High School teacher is charged with 12 counts of unlawful photographing related to pictures of minors.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper confirmed the charges against the school’s Spanish teacher Estuardo Rivera.

Harper said he couldn’t go into specifics about the misdemeanors, but told us by definition the crime means Rivera is accused of taking pictures that would offend or embarrass the person in the photos and were taken for the sexual arousal or gratification of the person taking the photos.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office started investigating earlier this month at the school in reference to “inappropriate photos being taken by an employee.”

A judge set Rivera’s bond at $10,000.

