State to decide on air quality permits regulating open burning at Holston Army Ammunition

(Kingsport, TN) A long-standing practice of open-burning explosives waste in Kingsport is under consideration by state and federal officials.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is considering whether to renew Holston Army Ammunition’s Title V permits which regulates the 75 year-old facility’s practice of open burning explosives and explosives contaminated waste.

Holston Army Ammunition Plant makes explosives for the military. Waste from that process as well as construction waste that can’t be safely disposed of is set on fire in an area of HAAP near the Holston River.

Open burning of waste is illegal in most places, but the Tennessee Department of Environment regulates it at the ammunition plant in Kingsport because the Army says there is no other safe alternative for disposal.

Recently, a News Channel 11 investigation revealed activist groups and even the American Chemical Society have questioned the practice because of the potential environmental impact and because they believe there are safer ways to dispose of the waste.

The Army announced it’s just commissioned a $1.1 million study to look into other possible alternatives for waste disposal.

HAAP’s Title V permits actually expired on June 29, 2014, TDEC confirmed. The plant is operating under the old permit’s provisions until a decision is made.

News Channel 11 asked if it usually takes more than three years to decide on a permit renewal.

“It is not common for Title V permit renewals to take this long, said Eric Ward, TDEC spokesman. In this case, a couple of unique factors contributed to the length of these permit renewals including longer technical review deemed necessary by the department and public concern and comment that required review and additional analysis to address.”

Last September, the Environmental Protection Agency released it comments on the Title V permit renewal “to help strengthen the permit.”

In the comments, EPA said, “The permit does not require the facility to characterize, document, or record material burned in these waste streams. However, the permit does restrict the types, and in some cases the amount of waste burned. These restrictions do not have associated compliance methods. The facility should record and characterize the type and amount of wast burned in the following relevant conditions to ensure compliance and to determine the applicability of standards.”

EPA also made it clear it has questions about the scope of what was being burned at the facility. “HSAAP open burns concrete, construction material, piping, and soil as pile waste. Given the nature of the facility and age of the buildings that are being decommissioned, these materials may contain lead and asbestos. If asbestos materials are present, the permit should contain applicable federal standards….”

TDEC said there is no specific time frame for a decision on the permits.

