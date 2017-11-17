SCSO offering church security assessments following deadly Texas church shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to help churches in the county improve their security following a deadly church shooting in Texas earlier this month.

On any given Sunday at Kingsport Community Church, Pastor Ron Lowe says you will find anywhere from 100 to 150 people in the sanctuary.

Over the years, he said there have been some security concerns.

“He came in a little bit late, who had a mental health issue and they just went off and it was very frightening and we had to ask them to leave and actually we had to have the police here for two or three Sundays after that,” Lowe recalls.

They have tried ways to increase security.

He said before the deadly church shooting in Texas, they would lock every door in the church except two. But since then, members of the church have asked for even more improvements.

“This Sunday, people asked that we lock the other two and that people have to get the attention of an usher who would be in the hallway to let them in,” he said.

“It can happen here too. There’s nothing that would stop it from happening here,” said Sheriff Wayne Anderson.

He said it’s important that faith based communities are prepared for an active shooter situation.

“What we want to do is create a team that goes out an assess a church and if they’ll call us and let us know, we’ll be more than happy to go out an assess that church,” Anderson said.

Once the assessment is complete, they will report back to the church the issue that they found.

“All we’re doing is giving our professional opinion and then it’s up to them to do what they want to do.”

Sheriff Anderson some options to improve safety include installing security cameras, keeping doors locked, and having someone keep an eye out for anything suspicious during church service.

Churches in Sullivan County that would like to have the Sheriff’s Department assess their church, are asked to call them at 423.279.7500.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.