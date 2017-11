New Kensington, Pa. (WTAJ) – A police officer who was shot Friday night in New Kensington has died according to WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Police are still the scene in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue. The initial reports of an officer down came in just after 8 p.m.

Police haven’t released the name of he officer who was shot and killed or the details of how it happened. They also haven’t released any details about a suspect.